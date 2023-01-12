Home States Andhra Pradesh

250 rooster knives seized, 1 held in AP's Bapatla

SP Vakul Jindal said that all the betting and gambling games including local variations of casino games were banned in during the Sankranti.

Published: 12th January 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police conducted surprise raids on the rooster manufacturing unit and arrested one person with seizing as many as 250 knives at Islampet in Bapatla town on Wednesday. Bapatla town inspector Krishnaiah and his team conducted surprise raids and caught Shaik Bhasha (62). Moreover, bind-over cases were also filed against 968 people across the district.

SP Vakul Jindal said that all the betting and gambling games including local variations of casino games were banned in during the Sankranti. He also warned of strict action against the violators. He called on the people to cooperate with the police in preventing illicit activities and also to inform them by calling the number 8333813228.

