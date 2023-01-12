8,000 HSS Yojana beneficiaries of AP's Anantapur yet to get Central aid

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Around 8,000 beneficiaries of the Hathkargha Samvardhan Sahayata Yojana have been waiting for aid in the erstwhile united Anantapur district. The Ministry of Textiles introduced the technology upgradation scheme under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) and the Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) in 2015-16. The scheme was modified into HSS Yojana in December 2016. The HSS Yojana was introduced in AP two years ago. A survey was conducted to identify beneficiaries under the scheme.

Under the HSS Yojana, the Centre will provide upgraded looms and accessories to handloom weavers to improve the quality of fabrics and enhance productivity. Further, the Centre bears 90% of the cost of looms and accessories provided to beneficiaries under subsidy.

Though a majority of people in Anantapur are dependent on agriculture, a significant number of people eke out a living by weaving cloth. Handloom weavers shortlisted under the HSS Yojana in the district have pinned their hopes on the subsidy and skill training to increase their production and income.

However, the delay in implementing the scheme at the ground level has proved to be a bane to weavers. Though Rs 4.27 lakh was spent on maintenance of a training centre, no training has been given to eligible beneficiaries.

As many as 7,652 beneficiaries were shortlisted for giving jacquard sets in three categories and another 447 beneficiaries were identified for giving looms under the HSS Yojana.

Handlooms and Handicrafts Additional Director Basavaraju said 90 SC beneficiaries have applied for the HSS Yojana and deposited 10% of the total cost as security in their bank accounts. Proposals have been sent to the higher officials. Under the yojana, 90% of cash is expected to be transferred from the Commissionerate of Handlooms to the bank accounts of beneficiaries soon, he added.

Benefit to weavers

Jacquard set (single)

Rs 18,000 - 87 beneficiaries

Jacquard set (double)

Rs 21,000 - 3,765 beneficiaries

Jacquard set (triple)

Rs 23,000 - 3,800 beneficiaries

Loom - Rs 56,000 - 447 beneficiaries

