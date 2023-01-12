Ahead of flag-off, Vande Bharat attacked in Visakhpatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Much-hyped prestigious Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi came under attack when some unidentified persons hurled stones at the empty new rake while it was being taken to the yard at Kancharapalem here on Wednesday. Two window panes were shattered in the incident.

The new rake, earlier, arrived from the integral coach factory at Chennai for primary maintenance. The train is scheduled to leave on Thursday early morning for Secunderabad from where its inaugural run will be flagged off. However, the incident created flutter among official circles. The RPF personnel suspect that it was handiwork of adolescents. Speaking to TNIE, divisional railway manager of Waltair division Anup Satpathy said some youths were involved in the attack. “We are analysing CCTV footages to establish the identity of those involved in the attack,” he said.

