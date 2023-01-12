All set for Yuva Shakti of Jana Sena at Ranastalam

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Vivekananda Vikasa Vedika, the venue of Yuva Shakti, to ensure its smooth conduct.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night to take part in the Yuva Shakti programme of the party at Ranastalam on Thursday. The programme is meant to awaken youth.  About 100 youths will speak on State issues at Yuva Shakti.JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, along with PAC member K Nagababu and other leaders, inspected arrangements for Yuva Shakti at the venue on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Manohar accused YSRC leaders of looting natural resources in North Coastal Andhra. Youth will question the YSRC leaders’ corruption from the Yuva Shakti venue. The programme is likely to adopt two resolutions pertaining to development issues of North Coastal Andhra. Pawan Kalyan will speak on several issues and JSP’s agenda for the future of the youth at Yuva Shakti,” he added.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Vivekananda Vikasa Vedika, the venue of Yuva Shakti, to ensure its smooth conduct.Four entrances have come up at the venue. They have been named after Gidugu Ramamurthy, Veeranari Gunnamma, Kodi Rammurthy and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Cultural programmes will also be organised at Yuva Shakti. District Superintendent of Police GR Radhika visited the meeting venue and inspected the security arrangements on Wednesday.About 350 police personnel have been deployed at the venue to thwart any untoward incident. A huge number of youth from Uttarandhra are expected to attend Yuva Shakti.

