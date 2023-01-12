Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man sentenced to life imprisonment 12 years after murdering his wife

The accused Prem Sagar, allegedly harassed his wife for money and accused her of infidelity.

Published: 12th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, sentenced

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ongole Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his wife to death.According to the police, the accused Prem Sagar and his wife Kotamma were residents of Lingamgunta village in Bapatla. Prem Sagar, allegedly harassed his wife for money and accused her of infidelity. Unable to bear his torture, Kotamma returned to her parents’ house. Enraged by this, the accused went to his in-laws’ house on June 12 in 2011 and stabbed his wife to death.

Upon receiving a complaint from Kotamma’s parents, Marturu police filed a case and arrested the accused.
After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Ongole additional divisional jurisdiction court judge Ammanaraju sentenced Prem Sagar to life imprisonment. Bapatla district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal appreciated the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused was punished.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp