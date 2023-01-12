Andhra man sentenced to life imprisonment 12 years after murdering his wife

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ongole Additional Divisional Jurisdiction Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for stabbing his wife to death.According to the police, the accused Prem Sagar and his wife Kotamma were residents of Lingamgunta village in Bapatla. Prem Sagar, allegedly harassed his wife for money and accused her of infidelity. Unable to bear his torture, Kotamma returned to her parents’ house. Enraged by this, the accused went to his in-laws’ house on June 12 in 2011 and stabbed his wife to death.

Upon receiving a complaint from Kotamma’s parents, Marturu police filed a case and arrested the accused.

After hearing the public prosecutor’s arguments and inspecting the evidence, Ongole additional divisional jurisdiction court judge Ammanaraju sentenced Prem Sagar to life imprisonment. Bapatla district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal appreciated the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused was punished.

