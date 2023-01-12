Daspalla lands’ owners serve notice on Telugu daily 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A legal notice was served on Telugu daily Eenadu and its editorial director and editor by Rani Kamala Devi and Digvijay Chandra Deo Bhanj, stating that a report published in the newspaper on Daspalla lands was libelous and damaged their character and reputation. Further, the report attributed political affiliations to them, which is absolutely improper as they are not affiliated with any political dispensation. They said they are the absolute owners of the lands in survey numbers in 1196, 1197, 1027 and 1028 in Waltair ward. After a prolonged legal battle, they got their title confirmed by the high court in 2009 and the same was upheld by the Supreme Court. In the notice, they asked the publication to publish a rejoinder immediately, otherwise they will proceed against it seeking Rs 1 crore towards damages.