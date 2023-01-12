Home States Andhra Pradesh

New lands identified for Jagananna housing scheme

The district authorities have identified vacant lands in and around Ongole in order to provide 25,000 houses

Published: 12th January 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: At least 25,000 people are eligible for the Jagananna housing scheme in the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits in Prakasam district, according to government officials. The authorities had identified around 600 acres of government land at Yarajarla hill site. The officials even made arrangements, such as layout development works worth crores to allot house sites to the beneficiaries last year. However, several local residents refused availing the urban housing scheme.

They even knocked the High Court’s door claiming that the same land was earlier leased for mining. These lands were allegedly not de-notified by the government. In this connection, the High Court had ordered a status quo on the acquisition of Yarajarla hill area land for the urban housing scheme. As the matter is still in the court, the district authorities are in search of other suitable government or private lands in order to execute the urban housing scheme.   

In this connection, the district authorities are identifying vacant lands in and around Ongole to provide 25,000 houses. Recently, the district collector AS Dinesh Kumar along with the Joint Collector Abhishikth Kishore, RDO and other officials visited Alluru, Malleswara Puram, N Agraharam, Karavadi, Cheruvukommu Palem, Vengamukka Palem and Survey Reddypalem villages situated in Kothapatnam and Ongole mandal limits. The district collector inspected the government lands available in the villages and inquired about the lands with their survey numbers.  

The officials identified around 100 acres in N Agraharam village limits, 300 acres in MalleswaraPuram, 100 acres in Alluru, 96 .27 acres in VengamukkaPalem, and around 100 acres in CheruvukommuPalem- Yarajarla-Surveyreddi palem village limits. Further, on the directions of the District Collector, the revenue authorities are preparing land maps with the survey numbers and owners details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna housing scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp