Punish errant Punganur police officials: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that some police officials were making illegal arrests and foisting cases against TDP activists in Punganur Assembly segment, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy urging him to take action against the errant officials. Citing the cases registered against TDP activists in the past one month, Naidu said Punganur police seem to be acting to please the local minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

“Accordingly, the Punganur police are taking the arrest list from YSRC leaders and specifically targeting TDP supporters by including ‘others’ under the accused in the foisted FIRs. The police are wontedly mentioning ‘others’ under the accused list and indiscriminately and illegally arresting TDP activists. The arrested TDP supporters under ‘others’ list includes people who are not related to the cooked up incident in any manner and are physically present in far away places,’’ he deplored.

Naidu further said students and youth are being targeted by Punganur police at the behest of the ruling YSRC leaders. It is a clear case of criminalising political activists. “Using such illegal tactics. the police in Punganur and some other places are trying to frighten the people from supporting opposition parties,’’ he charged.

Another noticeable aspect in the FIRs filed against TDP supporters is that the complainants are generally police themselves or local revenue official or YSRC henchmen. “Once the complainant is ready and FIR is filed to include ‘others’ under the accused list, either Section 307 or SC/ST (PoA) Act provisions are used to register the FIR,’’ he said and added the trend was observed in the FIRs registered in places like Macherla, Kuppam, Tamballapalle and other places in the State.

“Irrespective of such large scale violations of law and the continued illegal acts by some police officials, it is surprising to notice that there is no action taken against such flawed police officers. If the police do not discharge their duties as per the law, it is pertinent to remember, such police will be punished as per the law in the near future,’’ he cautioned.

