Spell out 2024 poll agenda: BJP to Andhra Pradesh CM

Speaking to mediapersons state president Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the BJP will go to elections on development plank and the party is in alliance with Jana Sena in the State.

Published: 12th January 2023 09:49 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should spell out his agenda for 2024 elections. Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the BJP will go to elections on development plank and the party is in alliance with Jana Sena in the State.

The TDP and Jana Sena have joined hands on State issues and it cannot be termed an electoral alliance. The YSRC government should come up with details of what it had done for development of the State, he said.

The YSRC should make its stand clear on the demand for States by some leaders. Remarks of Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao were indicating that the YSRC was encouraging divisive politics. The minister was trying to create a rift between regions, he alleged.

