Visakhapatnam Naval dockyard tenders row: CBI books govt officials for irregularities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Visakhapatnam range Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three cases against 13 persons including government officials under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery for defrauding Rs 7.8 crore through bogus tenders meant for Naval dockyard. According to CBI officials, the prime accused Prashant Shivhare, a former garrison engineer, has been issuing several bogus tenders for works between August 2018 and March 2019 as well as defrauding the government to the tune of Rs 7.8 crore.

“He issued as many as 32 fake work tenders with the help of public servants and paid the total amount to the contractors without executing the work. In order to release the amount, he provided bogus work completion certificates to contractors in return of some shares to some officials,” the CBI said.

In the first FIR, the CBI officials accused Prashant Shivhare and Ramagopala, AE (civil), of paying nine contractors without execution of the tendered work and causing a loss of Rs 2.07 crore to the government exchequer. The duo also defrauded the government of Rs 3.8 crore by awarding fake jobs to 14 contractors.They alleged that accused in a criminal conspiracy with Ramagopala, Veer Singh and nine contractors duped government of Rs 1.97 crore.

VIJAYAWADA: The Visakhapatnam range Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three cases against 13 persons including government officials under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery for defrauding Rs 7.8 crore through bogus tenders meant for Naval dockyard. According to CBI officials, the prime accused Prashant Shivhare, a former garrison engineer, has been issuing several bogus tenders for works between August 2018 and March 2019 as well as defrauding the government to the tune of Rs 7.8 crore. “He issued as many as 32 fake work tenders with the help of public servants and paid the total amount to the contractors without executing the work. In order to release the amount, he provided bogus work completion certificates to contractors in return of some shares to some officials,” the CBI said. In the first FIR, the CBI officials accused Prashant Shivhare and Ramagopala, AE (civil), of paying nine contractors without execution of the tendered work and causing a loss of Rs 2.07 crore to the government exchequer. The duo also defrauded the government of Rs 3.8 crore by awarding fake jobs to 14 contractors.They alleged that accused in a criminal conspiracy with Ramagopala, Veer Singh and nine contractors duped government of Rs 1.97 crore.