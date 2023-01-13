16 red sanders stumps seized in Tirupati, one arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) sleuths seized 16 red sander tree stumps and arrested one smuggler at Papanaidupet in Tirupati on Thursday. The arrested was identified as A Padmanabham (41) hailing from Gullah Kandriga village at Chelluru taluk.

According to RSASTF, a team led by Kadapa RIM Chiranjeevulu and RSI Naresh on the instructions of RSASTF SP K Chakravarthy, conducted combing operations on Wednesday night from Yerpedu to KVB Puram under Papanayudupeta forest beat in Tirupati district.

On Thursday morning, the task force teams sighted a group of smugglers carrying logs near Iragalappa Swamy temple under Chelluru beat and tried to intercept them. However, the smugglers fled the spot leaving the stumps. The task force teams managed to arrest one smuggler. A total of 16 red sanders stumps were seized.

