3 held for attack on Vande Bharat Express in Visakhapatnam based on CCTV footage

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police on Thursday took three persons into custody in connection with the attack on Vande Bharat Express in Kancharapalem on Wednesday. The arrested were identified as Gosala Sankar (22), Teketi Chandu and Peddada Rajkumar (19). Special teams were formed following the incident and they along with GRP police with the help of CCTV camera footage, identified the accused.

The police said Sankar, who saw the train at Rammurthy Pantula Peta bridge called Chandu and Raj Kumar around 5.30 pm. The mischief mongers hurled stones at the train damaging two windowpanes of the train. They fled when RPF personnel chased them. Sankar left one of his chappals while fleeing. The task force and RPF teams, in a joint operation, nabbed the accused.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy visited the new coaching complex where Vande Bharat Express was parked for maintenance. He interacted with the onboard technicians of the train. Later, he inspected the damaged windows and advised for immediate replacement and make the rake ready for sending Secunderabad. After necessary maintenance and repairs, the rake of Vande Bharat Express will be sent to Secunderabad.

To encourage the true spirit of Vande Bharat, the indigenously made train, several competitions for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya were organised by Waltair Division. As advised by DRM Anup Satpathy, the competitions in essay writing, drawing, painting and elocution were organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Waltair. The winners of the competitions will be the special invitees to ride on the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express. Around 160 students took part in the competitions, which were organised under the aegis of ADRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta.

