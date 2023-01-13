Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP State Council of Higher Education to conduct State-wide quiz competition

As many as 40 teams from each University region will be selected for the preliminary, qualifiers and quarter-finals.

Published: 13th January 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

question mark quiz

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to organise the state-wide quiz championship. APSCHE will award prize money for the top three teams with Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. The quiz competition will be taking place in six stages. The exams will be conducted at Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University and Yogi Vemana University as per the University region.

As many as 40 teams from each University region will be selected for the preliminary, qualifiers and quarter-finals. Four teams from each University region will proceed to semi-finals and finals conducted by APSCHE. Boarding and lodging for all the participants will be provided by the respective universities.

The application will be opened on January 13 and will be closed by January 31. The application should be also submitted in online mode. The attached links below can be used for applying for the competition: https://apsche.ap.gov.in/quiz.php

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSCHE
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp