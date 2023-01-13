AP State Council of Higher Education to conduct State-wide quiz competition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to organise the state-wide quiz championship. APSCHE will award prize money for the top three teams with Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. The quiz competition will be taking place in six stages. The exams will be conducted at Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University and Yogi Vemana University as per the University region. As many as 40 teams from each University region will be selected for the preliminary, qualifiers and quarter-finals. Four teams from each University region will proceed to semi-finals and finals conducted by APSCHE. Boarding and lodging for all the participants will be provided by the respective universities. The application will be opened on January 13 and will be closed by January 31. The application should be also submitted in online mode. The attached links below can be used for applying for the competition: https://apsche.ap.gov.in/quiz.php