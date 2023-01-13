Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC to hold public hearing on power tariffs on January 19

After hearing the views of objectors who first registered their names to express their views through the public hearing the views of the consumers who have not registered will be heard.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold a three-day public hearing from January 19 on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposal submitted by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) for the financial year 2023-24.

APSPDCL chairman and managing director K Santosh Rao on Thursday said that the public hearing will be conducted virtually. He said that AP Electricity Regulatory Commission chief  Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy will conduct the public hearing from the corporate office of APEPDCL in Vizag along with the members of APERC Thakur Ram Singh, P Rajagopal Reddy.

Officials of the state energy department, APSPDCL, APEPDCL, and APCPDCL will also participate in the meeting. It was also informed that after hearing the views of objectors who first registered their names to express their views through the public hearing programme, the views of the consumers who have not registered will be heard with the permission of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.The public hearing will take place from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

