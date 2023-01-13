Home States Andhra Pradesh

Constitutional pillars must be in harmony: AP Speaker Thammineni Seetaram

The scope of the judicial review is confined to see whether the impugned legislation falls within competence of legislature.

Published: 13th January 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Constitution has created the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary with the objective, that each organ will not encroach upon the jurisdiction of the other, said Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetaram.

Participating in the 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Jaipur that concluded on Thursday, he emphasised the need to maintain harmonious relationship between the legislature and the judiciary in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Thammineni said the three organs have been made as the “corner stones” of the democratic edifice. They have been cemented in such a way that if one is enlarged or extended, the structure may falter and even totter to its fall.

According to him, the framers of our constitution have taken every care to provide for an independent and impartial judiciary to interpret the constitution, to guard the rights of the citizens.

It has been made clear that the courts have the mandate only to interpret the laws and not to enter into a discussion as to what law should be nor to lay down norms of behaviour for the government.

The scope of the judicial review is confined to see whether the impugned legislation falls within competence of legislature.

