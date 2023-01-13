Elect Jana Sena in next elections for a change, Pawan Kalyan appeals to people

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Asserting that he will continue in politics till his last breath and fight for the cause of people, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan called upon people to be determined to support JSP in the next elections if they want a change.

Addressing people at the Yuva Shakti programme organised by JSP at Ranastalam in Srikakulam district on Thursday, which continued for 8 hours from 12 noon, Pawan Kalyan went hammer and tongs against the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘terrorising’ people and ‘looting’ the State.

In his nearly two hour long speech, the JSP chief asserted that if he has the support of people he will contest sans alliance. “Will you give that guarantee?” he asked. Stating that be it with alliance or without alliance, the JSP will strive for changing the lives of people for better.“I will assure you that none of the schemes will be discontinued, but only implemented in a better manner. Emphasis will be laid on development to earn revenue for welfare,” he explained.

Taking exception to the adverse comments on his meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan said it was to extend solidarity reciprocating the TDP chief’s visit after Vizag incident. He asserted that when he says that he will not let anti-YSRC vote split, it is to point out that the YSRC victory in 2019 was on technical grounds and it should not be repeated. He made it clear that there were no talks of alliance with Naidu.

Describing Jagan as ‘three cards CM’, the JSP chief said after bifurcation of the State, Jagan is striving for trifurcation. He has the least respect for the person, who is Kahidi No 6,093. Pawan Kalyan took serious exception to Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s statement for separate statehood for Visakhapatnam if the port city was not made the capital. “Do you want to make the State fragments and turn people into salves? We will not allow it to happen,” he averred.

Continuing from where he left after Vizag incident, Pawan Kalyan asked Jana Sena activists to hit those who accuse him of taking package with footwear. He was particularly critical of ministers Ambati Rambabu, G Amarnath and RK Roja.

