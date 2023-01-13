Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation will develop parks to increase green cover

Along with the new park, various development works were taken up to make 57th division as model division in the city.

Published: 13th January 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to achieve Green Guntur, the city Municipal Corporation is determined to develop parks to provide sufficient lung space, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with Guntur East Constituency MLA Musthafa and civic chief Kirthi Chekuri inaugurated a newly constructed park, that constructed with a cost of Rs 42 lakh at RTC Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Naidu said that, in order to provide a healthy, pleasant space for the citizens with all the facilities including a walking track, an open gym, kids’ game zone are available in the park. He also said that an action plan is prepared to develop all local parks across the city.

MLA Musthafa appreciated the efforts of GMC for increasing greenery in the interest of public health. This would provide fresh oxygen to the citizens, he added. An executive engineer-level officer has been appointed to inspect the progress of the development of the works, added Kirthi Chekuri.

Along with the new park, various development works were taken up to make 57th division as model division in the city. She along with mayor played badminton and inaugurated the badminton court. Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajiila, Local Corporator Rangareddy and GMC officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp