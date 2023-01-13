Guntur Municipal Corporation will develop parks to increase green cover

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to achieve Green Guntur, the city Municipal Corporation is determined to develop parks to provide sufficient lung space, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with Guntur East Constituency MLA Musthafa and civic chief Kirthi Chekuri inaugurated a newly constructed park, that constructed with a cost of Rs 42 lakh at RTC Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Naidu said that, in order to provide a healthy, pleasant space for the citizens with all the facilities including a walking track, an open gym, kids’ game zone are available in the park. He also said that an action plan is prepared to develop all local parks across the city.

MLA Musthafa appreciated the efforts of GMC for increasing greenery in the interest of public health. This would provide fresh oxygen to the citizens, he added. An executive engineer-level officer has been appointed to inspect the progress of the development of the works, added Kirthi Chekuri.

Along with the new park, various development works were taken up to make 57th division as model division in the city. She along with mayor played badminton and inaugurated the badminton court. Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajiila, Local Corporator Rangareddy and GMC officials were also present.

GUNTUR: With an initiative to achieve Green Guntur, the city Municipal Corporation is determined to develop parks to provide sufficient lung space, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. He along with Guntur East Constituency MLA Musthafa and civic chief Kirthi Chekuri inaugurated a newly constructed park, that constructed with a cost of Rs 42 lakh at RTC Nagar here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Naidu said that, in order to provide a healthy, pleasant space for the citizens with all the facilities including a walking track, an open gym, kids’ game zone are available in the park. He also said that an action plan is prepared to develop all local parks across the city. MLA Musthafa appreciated the efforts of GMC for increasing greenery in the interest of public health. This would provide fresh oxygen to the citizens, he added. An executive engineer-level officer has been appointed to inspect the progress of the development of the works, added Kirthi Chekuri. Along with the new park, various development works were taken up to make 57th division as model division in the city. She along with mayor played badminton and inaugurated the badminton court. Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajiila, Local Corporator Rangareddy and GMC officials were also present.