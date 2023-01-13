Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kondaveedu fort gets facelift for Sankranti

The construction of 30 feet wide and 680-meter-long ghat road will facilitate the tourists to travel directly to the fort from the foot of the hill on their vehicles safely.

Published: 13th January 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With Sankranti holidays just days away, the officials have expedited various development works at Kondaveedu fort. As part of it, the second phase works of the construction of the ghat road at the Kondaveedu fort are almost completed. Even as the fort is being developed into a famous tourist spot, the government has taken up several development works.

The construction of 30 feet wide and 680-meter-long ghat road will facilitate the tourists to travel directly to the fort from the foot of the hill on their vehicles safely. Nearly 11.8 crore has been allotted for its construction. Though the construction works have to be started in 2020, the pandemic played a spoilsport. As a result, the constructions were hit due to delay in permissions from the forest department.  

Speaking on the occasion, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Convenor G Sivareddy said that footfall increased after the first phase of the ghat road construction and that tourist would be boosted rise once the second phase of works were over. Along with these works, Nagaravanam works were inaugurated at an estimated cost of Rs 13.35 crore in January last year. As part of this, a check-post, ticket counter, and a vigilance system would be set up at the foot of the hill to ensure the safety of the tourists and prevent any untoward incidents. Various renovation and beautification works were taken up as well.  

Under Nagaravanam project, various adventure sports, archery and pedal boating would be installed in Vedulla pond to provide an overall experience to the visitors. The road widening works of BT roads from Edlapadu, Nadendla, and Phirangipuram would be taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Moreover,  an electricity substation would be set up near the ghat road at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore would also contribute to the development of the fort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankranti Kondaveedu fort
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp