Kondaveedu fort gets facelift for Sankranti

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With Sankranti holidays just days away, the officials have expedited various development works at Kondaveedu fort. As part of it, the second phase works of the construction of the ghat road at the Kondaveedu fort are almost completed. Even as the fort is being developed into a famous tourist spot, the government has taken up several development works.

The construction of 30 feet wide and 680-meter-long ghat road will facilitate the tourists to travel directly to the fort from the foot of the hill on their vehicles safely. Nearly 11.8 crore has been allotted for its construction. Though the construction works have to be started in 2020, the pandemic played a spoilsport. As a result, the constructions were hit due to delay in permissions from the forest department.

Speaking on the occasion, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Convenor G Sivareddy said that footfall increased after the first phase of the ghat road construction and that tourist would be boosted rise once the second phase of works were over. Along with these works, Nagaravanam works were inaugurated at an estimated cost of Rs 13.35 crore in January last year. As part of this, a check-post, ticket counter, and a vigilance system would be set up at the foot of the hill to ensure the safety of the tourists and prevent any untoward incidents. Various renovation and beautification works were taken up as well.

Under Nagaravanam project, various adventure sports, archery and pedal boating would be installed in Vedulla pond to provide an overall experience to the visitors. The road widening works of BT roads from Edlapadu, Nadendla, and Phirangipuram would be taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Moreover, an electricity substation would be set up near the ghat road at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore would also contribute to the development of the fort.

