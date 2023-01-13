Over 1,000 CCTVs installed to tighten security in AP's Nellore

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Aiming to control crime rate in the district, Nellore police have installed 1,387 CCTV cameras in just three months in four sub divisions on different junctions and other areas across the district. With the new developments the number of CCTV cameras in the district has raised to 11,513. Placing the cameras at key areas, including entry and exit points of the city, the police said that the CCTV cameras would play a crucial role in nabbing the culprits.

It may be noted that Nellore police had held a meeting with owners of commercial establishments and presidents of apartment committees as part of an awareness programme on the installation of CCTV for public safety and security. As part of the programme, police urged all major commercial establishments, including shop owners, offices, hotels, community halls, religious places, and even residential societies to install CCTV cameras.

They explained about the benefits of CCTV cameras and their role in detection of crimes. Nellore Police wants to integrate its existing CCTV network with private and commercial stakeholders across the town to ensure the safety of streets of Nellore.

“CCTV cameras help in tracking the movements of criminals besides controlling crimes. There is a need for CCTV cameras with high resolution, night vision and with a storage capacity of 30 days at entry/exit points of villages, apartments, residential areas, commercial establishments, hospitals, banks, places of worship, ATM centres and at houses located in isolated places for safety. We are planning to utilise the latest technology to crack the cases and lower the crime rate,” said Superintendent of police Ch Vijaya Rao.

Measures will be taken to install CCTV cameras in all other areas in the district soon, he added. He appealed to them to come forward to install CCTV cameras in all residential and commercial areas to extend their cooperation with the police department.

The Command Control room set up at the district police office, working round the clock with dedicated staff of 10 members. It was set up to control thefts, chain snatchings, property offences in District Police office in Nellore city. Now, Dail 100 services are being monitored at Command Control room in the district police office.

Bringing awareness

A review meet had already held by the officers of Nellore police with the owners of commercial establishments to bring awareness on importance of CCTV cameras for public safety and security. The police have also appealed for installation of the cameras

