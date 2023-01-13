Over 5 lakh people apply for 6,100 police constable vacancies in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 5,03,486 applications were received for filling the 6,100 police constable vacancies in the State, said the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) chairman Manish Kumar Sinha. Of the total applicants, around 2.97 lakh are qualified with intermediate education, while 1.55 lakh are graduates and 13,961 are postgraduates. Another 36,333 candidates come from various educational backgrounds, according to a press release on Thursday.

“Candidates who enrolled for the recruitment process can access the hall tickets from the official recruitment board’s official website www.slprb.ap.gov.in by entering the required details,” he stated.The preliminary written exam for constable recruitment is slated to take place on January 22, from 10 am to 1 pm. Previously, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 9 but had to be delayed after postponement of the application deadline. The board has opened the window to make corrections to the application form in case of an error, he added.

