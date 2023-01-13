Speeding truck rams into fields in Andhra Pradesh, kills three

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A speeding truck rammed into an agriculture field in Dharmapuram close to Jammalamadugu town on Thursday, killing three persons. According to urban Circle Inspector U Sadasivaiah, driver of the ten-tyre heavy truck lost his control over the vehicle and rammed into fields. The vehicle hit two agriculture labourers while they were having their lunch in the fields. Naga Subbareddy (64) and I Obulesu (54) were killed on the spot during the incident.

The vehicle then overturned on the fields where Vijay Kumar (35) driver suffered serious injuries and died while getting treatment. Police shifted the bodies for postmortem and lodged a case. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the mishap and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to each family of the deceased. It has been reported that the vehicle turned turtle as driver had seizures. The Chief Minister instructed officials to pay Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of the deceased.

