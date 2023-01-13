Vigilance department cracks down on multiple stamp shops in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department on Thursday carried out surprise inspections at 128 stamp vendor shops operating under sub-registrar offices across the State. The raids were carried out to ascertain the sale stamps and registration documents, said the vigilance officials.

During the inspections, vigilance officials found the vendors were indulging in irregularities in the sale of registration and stamp papers, such as selling the stamps at higher prices, while some vendors didn’t have licence to run the business. According to the officials, a total of 128 shops in the 17 districts were inspected and given statutory warning against the stamp vendors, to prevent the sale of stamps at higher price.

In Srikakulam, they inspected four places and found the vendors were selling the stamps within the radius of 200 metres from the sub-registrar office while some vendors were selling stamps at exorbitant prices.

Similarly, in the case of Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts where the vendors failed to display the stock boards. Vendors were tend operating with expired licence and several unauthorised people were found selling the stamps.

In NTR district, vigilance officials found some unauthorised persons are selling the stamps in a xerox shop and collecting an excess amount in addition. The officials noticed a few vendors were selling at higher rates than the actual price in Guntur, Ongole, Nellore and without vendor licence in Tirupati. The officials also found similar irregularities in Kadapa, Annamaya, Anantapur and Nandyal. “Those indulging in irregularities will be dealt with stern action according to the Law and licensing conditions,” warned DG Shanka Brata Bagchi.

