Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vigilance department cracks down on multiple stamp shops in Andhra Pradesh

The raids were carried out to ascertain the sale stamps and registration documents, said the vigilance officials.

Published: 13th January 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department on Thursday carried out surprise inspections at 128 stamp vendor shops operating under sub-registrar offices across the State. The raids were carried out to ascertain the sale stamps and registration documents, said the vigilance officials.

During the inspections, vigilance officials found the vendors were indulging in irregularities in the sale of registration and stamp papers, such as selling the stamps at higher prices, while some vendors didn’t have licence to run the business. According to the officials, a total of 128 shops in the 17 districts were inspected and given statutory warning against the stamp vendors, to prevent the sale of stamps at higher price.

In Srikakulam, they inspected four places and found the vendors were selling the stamps within the radius of 200 metres from the sub-registrar office while some vendors were selling stamps at exorbitant prices.
Similarly, in the case of Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts where the vendors failed to display the stock boards. Vendors were tend operating with expired licence and several unauthorised people were found selling the stamps.

In NTR district, vigilance officials found some unauthorised persons are selling the stamps in a xerox shop and collecting an excess amount in addition. The officials noticed a few vendors were selling at higher rates than the actual price in Guntur, Ongole, Nellore and without vendor licence in Tirupati. The officials also found similar irregularities in Kadapa, Annamaya, Anantapur and Nandyal. “Those indulging in irregularities will be dealt with stern action according to the Law and licensing conditions,” warned DG Shanka Brata Bagchi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp