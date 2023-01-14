Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM greet people on Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished a happy and prosperous Makara Sankranti to Telugu people in Andhra Pradesh and elsewhere in the world. Sankranti which reflects the rich traditions, culture and heritage of Telugu people is a true Telugu festival. Every family in the State and across the globe should be happy and prosper, Harichandan wished.

In his greetings, Jagan said Sankranti is a festival of villages, farmers and women and it reflects our culture and traditions. Bhogi bonfires, colourful Rangolis, Haridasu Keerthanalu, Gangireddu aata, kite flying and crop harvesting reflect the essence of Sankranti.

The three-day festival of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma should be celebrated by everyone in a happy manner. Sankranti should bring better prosperity and a change in everyone’s life and let every family be blessed with riches of happiness, the Chief Minister wished.

