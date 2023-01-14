AP Ministers lash out at Pawan for remarks against Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Jana Sena Party’s Yuva Shakti programme at Ranastalam in Srikakulam district, State ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Ambati Rambabu, Gudivada Amarnath, Seediri Appalaraju and others lashed out at JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for his adverse remarks against the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a no holds bar rebuttal, the ministers described Pawan Kalyan as a seasonal politician, who is more a puppet in the hands of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The JSP chief is simply parroting the script of Naidu and nothing more. They warned the actor-politician to mind his tongue and desist from making any adverse remarks against Jagan.

Speaking from multiple places on Friday, the ministers opined that Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he could take on the might of Jagan’s charisma in the elections. “He is speaking of guarantee like a political salesman, who has become a product packaged by TDP,” they observed.

Taking exception to the remarks of Pawan Kalyan, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said the JSP chief was never a serious politician. “He is imprudently quoting revolutionary poets like Sri Sri and balladeers like Vangapandu in his public meetings. But he is criticising a leader like Jagan, who has been following their ideals in letter and spirit and implementing various welfare schemes for the economic uplift of weaker sections,” he said.

Dharmana accused Pawan Kalyan of blatantly supporting Naidu, who sides with capitalists, which he remarked reeks of hypocrisy. On his statement that people of the backward North Coastal Andhra would raise the demand for a separate State in case of centralised development at Amaravati, he said it was hypothetical.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju termed Pawan Kalyan a sellout politician with no morals.“The Jana Sena chief has been acting to TDP script prepared by Naidu and making derogatory comments on the YSRC government and Jagan,” he alleged.

In Vizag, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath strongly objected to Pawan Kalyan’s outburst against Jagan and his cabinet colleagues. Describing Pawan Kalyan as a package star, he said the JSP chief has been behaving as if he got the patent to speak on behalf of the Kapu community.

