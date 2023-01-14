Festive rush peaks, trains & buses choke for Sankranti

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As scores of people began to travel to their natives for the three-day Sankranti festival, scenes of serpentine queues at toll plazas and ticket counters at bus stands and railway stations were seen on Friday. Vehicles made a beeline at Panthangi, Keesara and Chillakallu toll plazas on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway.

People had to reportedly wait for an average of 30 minutes before they could cross the toll gate. Having a FASTag, too, did not expedite the process.“We arrived at Chillakallu toll plaza around 10 am. It took us more than 30 minutes to cross it. Despite having a FASTag, the average time taken to cross the plaza increased on Friday as all lanes were jam-packed with vehicles,” said Bharat, a native of Eluru.

The chock-a-block situation prompted the officials concerned to arrange extra gates to avoid traffic jams and ensure no inconvenience is caused to the people.“More than 40 per cent of the gates meant for commuters travelling towards Hyderabad were allotted for those heading to Vijayawada,” NHAI officials explained. Similar scenes were observed across the State as people thronged bus stops and railway stations to reach their destinations and celebrate the harvest festival with their families.

Anticipating the rush, the State-run APSRTC allocated 6,400 special buses during the festive season. Vice-chairman and managing director of the transport corporation Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said no extra fare is being charged for the special buses.

“In the interest of the common man, we have decided not to increase the ticket fares for special buses,” Tirumala Rao said, adding that passengers were offered discounts on booking tickets online.

These special buses will run until one week after the festival, depending on public demand.

“We’ve been clearing the rush at Vizag bus stand from time to time. The average waiting time for passengers is 15 minutes. Deploying special buses has helped us provide hassle-free journeys to the passengers,” APSRTC Deputy Transport Manager (Visakhapatnam) Venkat Rao Kanithi said.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation were able to secure NHAI’s approval to get special lanes for its buses at toll plazas such as Patangi, Korlapahad on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, Guduru on the Hyderabad-Warangal route and other crucial toll plazas between the two Telugu States. TSRTC is operating 4,233 additional buses and 3,648 non-reservation buses between different destinations, including AP.

The South Central Railway (SCR), too, announced 540 additional train services between the two States till January 20.”Vigilance has been beefed up at all railway stations to avoid untoward incidents,” SCR officials said. It is expected that scores of people will be travelling to Godavari districts which is known for its Sankranti festivities, including cockfights.

“All hotels and lodges in Bhimavaram, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Tanuku, Kovvur and other towns have been booked. People from various places are visiting these towns to witness Godavari style Sankranti celebrations,” a senior police officer said and added that strict enforcement drives will be conducted to prevent any blood sport and gambling.

