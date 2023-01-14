Home States Andhra Pradesh

Implement Employees Health Scheme effectively, says AP Chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

He instructed Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna to discuss with the employees’ unions the problems in the implementation of the EHS and to resolve them on priority basis.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy instructed the officials to step up measures for the implementation of the health scheme during the health review meet here on Friday. He instructed Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna to discuss with the employees’ unions the problems in the implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) and to resolve them on priority basis. He also directed the officials to prepare the new website and the app of Arogyasri by January 26.

Dr Jawahar Reddy instructed APMSIDC Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy to take measures to expedite the construction works of five medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, and Nandyal by the end of March and also instructed  Special Secretary (Finance)  Satyanarayana to release funds without late to the medical college construction works and suggested to take measures to allocate funds to medical colleges in the budget of coming financial year. He instructed to release funds to clear all the pending bills of the National Health Mission and to release Rs 275 crore by the end of January under the 5th Finance Commission.

The chief secretary further instructed special secretary  (Finance) Satyanarayana to merge all similar budget heads under the Director of Health, APVVP and Director of Medical Education and maintain transparency while releasing funds and take measures to clear pending salaries of the contract and outsourcing employees of these three departments. He instructed officials to hand over the maintenance of 108, 104 and Mahaprasthanam vehicles to NGOs.

“The services of ASM and MLHP should be utilised for the services of non-communicable disease screening,” he said. He instructed the health officials to fill up 170 vacant medical officer posts in the State. Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, APMSIDC Managing Director D Muralidhar Reddy and other officials were present.

