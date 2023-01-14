Karnataka CM, Yediyurappa offer prayers at Srisailam

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister and former chief minister of Karnataka,Basavaraju Bommai and Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, respectively, visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Friday. They offered prayers to the temple deities.

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajedranath Reddy, Nandyal district Collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon, temple executive officer S Lavanna, Nandyal Lok Sabha MP Pocha Bramananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Chakrapani Reddy officially received the dignitaries with temple honours.

Later, both the leaders participated in the Rastriya Dharma Jagruti Mahasammelan programme organised on the premises of the Srisailam temple.They further inaugurated Basaveswara Veerasaiva Vidyavardhaka Sanga Nityannadana Mandiram in the temple town.

A new rest complex, which is being constructed with 400 rooms for devotees, particularly Kannadigas near Srisailam toll gate along with the Kalyana mandapam, temple authorities told both the leaders.

