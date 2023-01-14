Home States Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka CM, Yediyurappa offer prayers at Srisailam

They further inaugurated Basaveswara Veerasaiva Vidyavardhaka Sanga Nityannadana Mandiram in the temple town.

Published: 14th January 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister and former chief minister of Karnataka,Basavaraju Bommai and Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, respectively, visited the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Friday. They offered prayers to the temple deities.

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajedranath Reddy, Nandyal district Collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon, temple executive officer S Lavanna, Nandyal Lok Sabha MP Pocha Bramananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Chakrapani Reddy officially received the dignitaries with temple honours.

Later, both the leaders participated in the Rastriya Dharma Jagruti Mahasammelan programme organised on the premises of the Srisailam temple.They further inaugurated Basaveswara Veerasaiva Vidyavardhaka Sanga Nityannadana Mandiram in the temple town.

A new rest complex, which is being constructed with 400 rooms for devotees, particularly  Kannadigas near Srisailam toll gate along with the Kalyana mandapam, temple authorities told both the leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp