Robbery case cracked, Rs 60 lakh worth valuables recovered in Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla SP lauded the police personnel who were involved in this case and distributed appreciation certificates to them.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police cracked a major robbery case and arrested two persons on Friday. The police recovered Rs 60 lakh worth of gold, silver and properties from them. Disclosing the details to the media persons, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said that, K Venkata Ramana Reddy (62) is a resident of Modukuru village in Tsunduru mandal in Bapatla district.

On November 11, 2022, Venkata Reddy observed that the door to his locker room was broken and all the gold, silver and other valuable items were missing in the locker. He immediately reported a complaint with Tsunduru police station.

The police filed a case and started investigation, during which they identified that the two accused Tata Prasad and Devara Abbanna broke into Venkat Reddy’s house and robbed all the valuables they found.
Under the instructions of SP Vakul Jindal, the police formed special teams to nab the accused.

They inspected the CCTV footage and traced the accused at Nandivelugu village in Guntur. They also recovered documents of various properties and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh bought by the accused with stolen money. The SP lauded the police personnel who were involved in this case and distributed appreciation certificates to them.

