Home States Andhra Pradesh

There is a tradition behind their weird names

In Chinna Turakapalem of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district, people are named after their forefathers’ native villages.

Published: 14th January 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: It is a practice that the parents name their newborns after forefathers in their fond memory and honour. In Chinna Turakapalem of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district, people are named after their forefathers’ native villages. About 70% of people in the village with a population of 3,500, bear names of their forefathers’ native villages. Out of the total 770 families in the village, about 550 are following the tradition.

According to the village elders, people from various places migrated to the place long ago and founded the village.  It was named Chinna Turakapalem. Most of the villagers are Muslims. With the increase in population in due course, surnames and middle names of majority of villagers had become the same, causing a huge confusion. Hence, the villagers had started naming their children after their ancestral places, they said.  

Citing an example, they said Shaik Mohiddin, whose forefathers hailed from Khaza village, is named Shaik Khaza Mohiddin and another Shaik Mohiddin, whose native place is Madhira, is named Shaik Madhira Mohiddin.

Speaking to TNIE, Shaik Khaza Mohiddin said, “Our forefathers, who are founders of this village, migrated from about 20 villages, including Podili, Chavapati, Petlurivaripalem, Kurapadu, Muppalla, Anathvarappadu, Gurijepalli, Madhira, Chirumamilla and Thubadu. We do not include our native village names in our names just to prevent confusion of identity, but also remember our native places from where our forefathers migrated, though we never went there or have any relatives there. In fact, we also address one another with these village names not only to avoid confusion but also to remember our ancestral places.”

People of other villages, who are unaware of this tradition, think our names are weird. However, it is comfortable for us. We will pass on this tradition to future generations without fail, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp