There is a tradition behind their weird names

GUNTUR: It is a practice that the parents name their newborns after forefathers in their fond memory and honour. In Chinna Turakapalem of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district, people are named after their forefathers’ native villages. About 70% of people in the village with a population of 3,500, bear names of their forefathers’ native villages. Out of the total 770 families in the village, about 550 are following the tradition.

According to the village elders, people from various places migrated to the place long ago and founded the village. It was named Chinna Turakapalem. Most of the villagers are Muslims. With the increase in population in due course, surnames and middle names of majority of villagers had become the same, causing a huge confusion. Hence, the villagers had started naming their children after their ancestral places, they said.

Citing an example, they said Shaik Mohiddin, whose forefathers hailed from Khaza village, is named Shaik Khaza Mohiddin and another Shaik Mohiddin, whose native place is Madhira, is named Shaik Madhira Mohiddin.

Speaking to TNIE, Shaik Khaza Mohiddin said, “Our forefathers, who are founders of this village, migrated from about 20 villages, including Podili, Chavapati, Petlurivaripalem, Kurapadu, Muppalla, Anathvarappadu, Gurijepalli, Madhira, Chirumamilla and Thubadu. We do not include our native village names in our names just to prevent confusion of identity, but also remember our native places from where our forefathers migrated, though we never went there or have any relatives there. In fact, we also address one another with these village names not only to avoid confusion but also to remember our ancestral places.”

People of other villages, who are unaware of this tradition, think our names are weird. However, it is comfortable for us. We will pass on this tradition to future generations without fail, he added.

