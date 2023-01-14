TTD gears up for Rathasapthami on January 28

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: After successfully organising Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for ten days providing darshan to over six lakh pilgrims, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is now gearing up for yet another important fete— Rathasapthami on January 28 and preparations for the same are under way said, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons after the monthly Dial your EO programme in Tirumala on Friday, Dharma Reddy said on Rathasapthami, processional deity Malayappa Swami will bless devotees on seven vahanas on Mada streets including Surya Prabha, Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanumanta, Kalpa Vruksha, Sarva Bhupala, and Chandra Prabha vahanas and Chakrasnama will be performed after four morning vahanams.

A meeting with all the Heads of the departments in Tirumala was also conducted to discuss the preparations, he said. On Vaikunta dwara Darshan, the EO said, TTD has provided darshan to 9,300 devotees belonging to SC/ST/BC communities form 190 villages, where TTD built the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples through SRIVANI Trust. TTD has garnered a revenue of `39.40 cr during these 10 days.

In order to provide more darshan to devotees and to enhance more transparency in SRIVANI darshan, the number of SRIVANI tickets have been limited to just 1,000 per day which includes 750 online and 250 offline.

He said, the Suprabhata Seva will resume in Tirumala from Jan 15 with the conclusion of sacred Tiruppavai on January 14. Earlier, during ‘Dail Your EO’ programme, he said to address the long waiting hours at Laddu issuing counters, TTD will set up additional counters soon. To avoid the waiting time at Laddu Complex, 30 more counters would be set up soon, TTD EO explained.

TIRUMALA: After successfully organising Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for ten days providing darshan to over six lakh pilgrims, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is now gearing up for yet another important fete— Rathasapthami on January 28 and preparations for the same are under way said, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. Speaking to mediapersons after the monthly Dial your EO programme in Tirumala on Friday, Dharma Reddy said on Rathasapthami, processional deity Malayappa Swami will bless devotees on seven vahanas on Mada streets including Surya Prabha, Chinna Sesha, Garuda, Hanumanta, Kalpa Vruksha, Sarva Bhupala, and Chandra Prabha vahanas and Chakrasnama will be performed after four morning vahanams. A meeting with all the Heads of the departments in Tirumala was also conducted to discuss the preparations, he said. On Vaikunta dwara Darshan, the EO said, TTD has provided darshan to 9,300 devotees belonging to SC/ST/BC communities form 190 villages, where TTD built the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples through SRIVANI Trust. TTD has garnered a revenue of `39.40 cr during these 10 days. In order to provide more darshan to devotees and to enhance more transparency in SRIVANI darshan, the number of SRIVANI tickets have been limited to just 1,000 per day which includes 750 online and 250 offline. He said, the Suprabhata Seva will resume in Tirumala from Jan 15 with the conclusion of sacred Tiruppavai on January 14. Earlier, during ‘Dail Your EO’ programme, he said to address the long waiting hours at Laddu issuing counters, TTD will set up additional counters soon. To avoid the waiting time at Laddu Complex, 30 more counters would be set up soon, TTD EO explained.