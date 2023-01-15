Chandrababu Naidu polluted festive atmosphere: Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for polluting the festive occasions by politicising them. He slammed Naidu and his party activists for burning the copies of GO 1, meant to safeguard people’s lives, in Bhogi bonfire. “Steeped neck deep in hatching conspiracies and underhand means, Naidu is never at peace. Even on festival occasion at his native Naravaripalle, he has not changed,” he observed, terming Naidu a characterless man.

Speaking to mediapersons at Saddum in Chittoor district on Saturday, he predicted the TDP chief’s defeat on his home turf Kuppam in the next elections.

He said Naidu burning the GO copies showed his scant regard for the law of land. He recalled the death of 29 people in Godavari Pushkarams, when Naidu did a film shoot and mentioned the loss of 12 lives in two recent stampedes to buttress his argument.

“Naidu cannot digest the success of others, earlier it was YSR and now it is Jagan. In fact, Naidu is always distressed by the fact that his party is never able to get majority in Chittoor district,” he remarked.

