CM Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrates Bhogi with traditional fervour

Extends Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world

Published: 15th January 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

​ CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharati, takes part in Bhogi celebrations at his camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday I Express ​

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, celebrated Bhogi at Goshala near his camp office in Tadepalli in a traditional manner.

Attired in white shirt and white pancha with kanduva on the shoulder, Jagan, accompanied by his wife, lit the bonfire to mark Bhogi. The couple went round the Goshala greeting guests and accepting their wishes in return. Jagan extended Sankranti greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wished them prosperity.

Reflecting the Sankranti opulence, the CM’s camp office premises was decorated with flowered arches and traditional Rangoli. The couple launched the festivities by breaking coconut at Lord Ganesh temple. Vedic pundits blessed them by reciting Vedic hymns and presenting them new clothes.

YSRC leaders, including Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh and Government Whip Samineni Udayabhanu were present.

Jagan and his wife performed Go Puja at the Goshala by garlanding a cow. They also witnessed the replicas of village secretariat, government school, village clinic and Rythu Bharosa Kendra specially set up on the premises. Jagan also witnessed Srinivasa Kalyanam ballet and listened to the popular numbers Gobbiyallo … Gobbiyallo rendered by folk singer Kanakavva and Komma Uyyala by RRR fame singers Prakruthi Reddy and Harika Narayan.

