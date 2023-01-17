Home States Andhra Pradesh

40-day Paruveta Utsavam commences at Ahobilam in Andhra

Lord Ahobilesha left Ahobilam to the first village Bachepalle under the supervision of Adivan Satagopa Yatheendra Mahadesika Swamy.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra's Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Andhra's Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The authorities of Ahobilam began Paruveta Utsavam, a wedding invitation of God, at Bachepalle village near Ahobilam temple in Nallamala forest on Monday.

On the occasion of launching the 40-day ceremony, Mahavirnivedanam is offered to the Lord followed by Gudikattu (distribution of prasadam in an order to temple servants and village servants). Later, the Lord was seated in Paruveta palanquin and Yatradanam was performed followed by Maryada to Sri Adivan Satagopa Swamy and Mudrakartha of 46th Jeer of Sri Ahobila Mutt.

Lord Ahobilesha left Ahobilam to the first village Bachepalle under the supervision of Adivan Satagopa Yatheendra Mahadesika Swamy. Stating that Lord Sri Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Ahobilam, begins his 40-day journey of inviting his devotees to his marriage, Ahobila Mutt General Power Agent S Sampath said 33 villages in Allagadda will be covered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahobilam began Paruveta Utsavam Nallamala forest
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp