40-day Paruveta Utsavam commences at Ahobilam in Andhra

KURNOOL: The authorities of Ahobilam began Paruveta Utsavam, a wedding invitation of God, at Bachepalle village near Ahobilam temple in Nallamala forest on Monday. On the occasion of launching the 40-day ceremony, Mahavirnivedanam is offered to the Lord followed by Gudikattu (distribution of prasadam in an order to temple servants and village servants). Later, the Lord was seated in Paruveta palanquin and Yatradanam was performed followed by Maryada to Sri Adivan Satagopa Swamy and Mudrakartha of 46th Jeer of Sri Ahobila Mutt. Lord Ahobilesha left Ahobilam to the first village Bachepalle under the supervision of Adivan Satagopa Yatheendra Mahadesika Swamy. Stating that Lord Sri Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Ahobilam, begins his 40-day journey of inviting his devotees to his marriage, Ahobila Mutt General Power Agent S Sampath said 33 villages in Allagadda will be covered.