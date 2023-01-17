Chandrababu Naidu meets eight TDP men in sub-jail, flays YSRC govt for foisting cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YSRC government for arresting eight TDP activists in Punganur after foisting false cases against them. Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the eight activists in Punganur sub-jail on Monday, he said out of the eight, one is a 21-year-old Intermediate student.

All the eight TDP activists were tortured and threatened with dire consequences if they revealed the matter to the magistrate, Naidu alleged and asked whether there is any other ‘terrorist activity’ worse than this.

“Who gave the right to police to use third degree measures on the TDP activists,” he asked.

Observing that Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing a State-sponsored terrorism, he questioned police as to how they can behave like this and how many more illegal cases will be foisted against innocent TDP activists.

Expressing surprise over obstruction of visits of the Opposition party leaders in almost all parts of the State, the TDP chief pointed out that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, his wife Vijayamma and their daughter Sharmila too toured the State several times earlier. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when in the Opposition, too undertook padayatra. But I never created any problem to them,” Naidu averred.

Pointing out that the family members of one Abdul Salam died by suicide unable to bear the police harassment, Naidu said he was forced to visit the jail to meet his party activists on the festival day.

“This is the reason as to why all the people in the State want the psycho rule should go and cycle rule should come,” the TDP chief said and added that Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will be history soon, so will be the YSRC.

