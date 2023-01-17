Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu meets eight TDP men in sub-jail, flays YSRC govt for foisting cases

Pointing out that the family members of one Abdul Salam died by suicide unable to bear the police harassment, Naidu said he was forced to visit the jail to meet his party activists on the festival day

Published: 17th January 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YSRC government for arresting eight TDP activists in Punganur after foisting false cases against them. Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the eight activists in Punganur sub-jail on Monday, he said out of the eight, one is a 21-year-old Intermediate student.

All the eight TDP activists were tortured and threatened with dire consequences if they revealed the matter to the magistrate, Naidu alleged and asked whether there is any other ‘terrorist activity’ worse than this.
“Who gave the right to police to use third degree measures on the TDP activists,” he asked.

Observing that Andhra Pradesh is now witnessing a State-sponsored terrorism, he questioned police as to how they can behave like this and how many more illegal cases will be foisted against innocent TDP activists.

Expressing surprise over obstruction of visits of the Opposition party leaders in almost all parts of the State, the TDP chief pointed out that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, his wife Vijayamma and their daughter Sharmila too toured the State several times earlier. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when in the Opposition, too undertook padayatra. But I never created any problem to them,” Naidu averred.

Pointing out that the family members of one Abdul Salam died by suicide unable to bear the police harassment, Naidu said he was forced to visit the jail to meet his party activists on the festival day.
“This is the reason as to why all the people in the State want the psycho rule should go and cycle rule should come,” the TDP chief said and added that Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will be history soon, so will be the YSRC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu YSRC
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp