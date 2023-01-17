Close shave for Peddireddi and his son in road mishap

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his son Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy had a miraculous escape, while their security personnel were seriously injured in a road mishap at Chennabukkapalle Ring Road in Rayachoti mandal of Annamaiah district on Monday.

The duo were on their way to their relatives’ house in Veerballi in Rayachoti Assembly constituency when the accident took place. A four-wheeler coming in opposite direction collided head on with the car belonging to Midhun Reddy. The vehicle turned turtle before crashing on the road. As a result, six people travelling in the car suffered serious injuries.

However, Midhun Reddy was travelling along with his father in the minister’s car, while the security and personal staff were travelling in MP’s car. As a result, both father and son had a narrow escape.

One of the minister’s gunmen had his leg fractured, while another suffered a head injury. Both of them were shifted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati after first aid at Rayachoti hospital. A case has been registered.

