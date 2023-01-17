Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, son Hitesh quit active politics

He is of the view that his son Hitesh’s defeat in the last election was an indication from the God that the present day politics is not his cup of tea.

Published: 17th January 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao's son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao's son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao has announced that he and his son Hitesh quit active politics. Speaking at the NTR birth centenary programme organised in Inkollu of Bapatla district on Monday, the former MP said given his attachment with the town, he made the major of announcement of quitting politics here.

Rao is husband of Daggubati Purandeswari and elder son-in-law of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. Rao said he and his son Hitesh were dissatisfied with the present political system and decided to maintain a distance from it. “However, our service activities will continue,” he added.

Rao said he had been active in politics from a young age. With the blessings of the God, as an MLA, MP and minister, he had served the people in a satisfying manner.  “I am fortunate enough to implement several programmes in villages, providing housing, employment and other basic amenities to the poor,” Rao said.

He is of the view that his son Hitesh’s defeat in the last election was an indication from the God that the present day politics is not his cup of tea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daggubati Venkateswara Rao
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp