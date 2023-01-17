Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, son Hitesh quit active politics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao has announced that he and his son Hitesh quit active politics. Speaking at the NTR birth centenary programme organised in Inkollu of Bapatla district on Monday, the former MP said given his attachment with the town, he made the major of announcement of quitting politics here.

Rao is husband of Daggubati Purandeswari and elder son-in-law of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. Rao said he and his son Hitesh were dissatisfied with the present political system and decided to maintain a distance from it. “However, our service activities will continue,” he added.

Rao said he had been active in politics from a young age. With the blessings of the God, as an MLA, MP and minister, he had served the people in a satisfying manner. “I am fortunate enough to implement several programmes in villages, providing housing, employment and other basic amenities to the poor,” Rao said.

He is of the view that his son Hitesh’s defeat in the last election was an indication from the God that the present day politics is not his cup of tea.

