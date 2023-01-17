Four people injured in Andhra in two separate elephant attacks

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM : At least four people were injured in two separate incidents after they were attacked by elephants on Monday. Three persons, including two women, sustained injuries after another herd, consisting four elephants, attacked them near Talada village at Seethampeta Agency.

The injured women have been identified as D Parvathi and I Jayamma. It has been reported that the duo had gone to the outskirts of the village to relieve themselves. D Chinnarao of the same village went to rescue them after they cried for help.

However, he was also hurt. Locals immediately rescued the three people and forced the elephants into the cashew orchards. All three injured are undergoing treatment.

In another incident, in Singanapuram village of Parvathipuram agency, a herd of seven elephants attacked a man, identified as G Adinarayana. Forest officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital on receiving information.

