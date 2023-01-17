Jagganna Thota Prabhala Theertham brings festive vibes in Andhra

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM : Ambedkar Konaseema Jagganna Thota Prabhala Utsavam held on a grand note with festive fervour. From the past 400 years, Prabhala Utsavam is being held and people from across the State throng Konaseema region on the Kanuma day of three-day Sankranti festival to witness the fete.

Youngsters carry Prabhalu, which are 52 foot high and 20-30 foot wide, across Godavari stream to Jagganna Thota in Ambajipeta mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district. Mandals, including Kothapeta, Ambajipeta, Mamidikuduru and Mummidivaram, celebrate this event with festive zeal and enthusiasm.

It is to be noted that Jagganna Thota is considered as a land of Gods and each village sends a Prabha to Jagganna Thota. People believe that taking Prabhalu during Uttarayana after Makara Sankranti will bring prosperity.

