‘Jeevan Rekha’, a ray of hope for small and tenant farmers in distress

CP Venugopal Reddy By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : To lend a helping hand to distressed farmers and ensure that they do not resort to the extreme step of ending their lives, the district administration has come up with the Jeevan Rekha programme. Under the programme, officials identify the farmers who are in distress and take remedial action. In the case of farmers who died by suicide, steps are taken to help their families. Further, measures are also taken to ensure that tenant farmers get the Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRCs) to make them eligible for benefits being extended by the government under various schemes.

About 25 cases have been identified under the programme, which include cases of farmer suicides.

With the support of the Rural and Environment Development Society (REDS), the district administration has launched Jeevan Rekha in all the 35 mandals. Two helplines with phone Nos 08554-297328 and 94909 00800 have been set up. The numbers are displayed at all the Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the district. Now, the call centres have been receiving 15-20 calls from farmers a day on average seeking a helping hand. The RBK level team consisting of VAO, VRO and Mahila Police will act on the issue raised by the caller in the distress and resolve it within 24 to 48 hours. The team will also visit the house of the caller depending on the gravity of the situation. The issues will also be looked into by the mandal and divisional level teams to find an early solution.

Jeevan Rekha teams also motivate farmers to enrol their names for CCRCs to enable them get bank loans and free them from the clutches of village moneylenders, who charge an exorbitant rate of interest. The teams will also take measures to expedite processing of ex gratia within seven working days in case of a farmer’s suicide.

“Jeevan Rekha is a 360 degree action plan to assist the small, marginal and tenant farmers in distress. The programme is meant to redress any sort of distress being faced by a farmer. We have been trying to provide assistance to the bereaved families in case of farmer suicides. We have taken measures to support the families of tenant farmers who died by suicide,” said Joint Collector Ketan Garg.

Jeevan Rekha teams have started organising RBK-wise grama sabhas to educate farmers on benefits of CCRCs and remove misconceptions among farmers who give their lands on lease. The ZP and AAB meetings are also being utilised to promote awareness about CCRC enrolment among tenant farmers with the support of local legislators.

