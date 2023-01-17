Robust system for free power to farm sector in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to ensure free power supply for the next 25 years in order to make agriculture a profitable activity and empower farmers, the State government has initiated several measures to strengthen the Dr YSR 9 hour daytime free power supply scheme. The measures include development of a permanent and robust system to supply free power to agriculture.

On the occasion of Sankranti, which is a harvesting festival, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy held a telephonic review with power officials on the general power supply position in the State, particularly to agriculture sector. The free power supply scheme has given an assurance to farmers pertaining to availability of quality power and it will definitely help make agriculture the most valuable activity. It will also help boost agriculture productivity, strengthen rural economy in all regions, besides promoting rapid development of Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.

The government has taken a bold and wise decision to procure power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to the tune of 7000 MW at a cost effective price of `2.49 per unit. Thus, it has given a guarantee for reliable supply of power to farmers for the next 25 years. The SECI will start supplying 3,000 MW from September 2024 in the first tranche, 3000 MW from September 2025 in the second tranche and 1000 MW from September 2026 in the third tranche, he explained.

“The government wants to make the free power scheme permanent to support farmers in the future and is also implementing several initiatives such as power supply to aquaculture at a subsidised price, financial support and Rythu Bharosa. These initiatives will bring a great change in rural areas and lives of farmers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly believes that the State will achieve rapid development only when farmers are happy,” he said.

Keeping in view the good rainfall this year and substantial increase in the groundwater level, the Energy Minister advised the power utilities to continue the same tempo in supplying quality power to agriculture sector to the utmost satisfaction of farmers.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand informed that the State government is implementing the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for agriculture power connections and installing energy meters in order to improve the performance of Discoms and strengthening the quality power supply to farm sector.

As of now, the Discoms are supplying 12000 million units per annum to agriculture for which government is bearing a subsidy of `8,400 crore per annum.

The implementation of the DBT scheme for supply and installation of energy meters has been done in Srikakulam district of EPDCL as a pilot project with fixing of meters to 28,684 agriculture services. Now, the government is reimbursing the monthly bill amount of power consumption of farmers. The Discoms will continue the free power scheme even if the payments are not received in time. Bank accounts were opened for 16,38,650 farm connections out of the total 16,67,389 in the district, he explained.

