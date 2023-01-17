Srisailam holds Kalyanotsavam on a grand note

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple authorities conducted the Kalyanotsavam of the temple deities Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjun Swamy and Goddess Parvatidevi on Sunday, on occasion of Sankranti. The temple officials invited Chenchu tribes as special guests and performed Bhramotsava Kalyanam with their traditional dresses.

At least 250 tribal families from various different Chenchu Gudems of Kurnool, Guntur and Prakasam districts attended this holy programme. The temple executive officer S Lavanna said that the Chenchus have been living in Nallamala forest for generations. It is them who have identified the Lord and started praying in the temple. Conventionally, the Chenchus are treated as relatives of Goddess Bhramaramba as their daughter while Lord Shiva (Srisailam Mallanna) as their son-in-law, said the EO.

Meanwhile the priests and officials performed special pujas like Viseshapujalu, Mandaparadhanalu, Janusthalu, Panchavaranarchanalu and Rudrahomam. After completion of Kalyanotsavam the officials organised Seyanotsavam and Ekanta seva to Swamy Amma varlu on late night of Sunday.

