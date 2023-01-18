A day after CISF SI shoots self, his wife ends life at SHAR taking death toll to 3

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A day after a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) sub-inspector ended his life at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, his wife, Priya Singh, also took the extreme step on Wednesday.

It may be noted this is the third suicide reported at the space centre in the past three days. The SI, Vikas Singh, was native of Uttar Pradesh. He had shot himself while on duty at the Space Launch Centre on January 17.

Following this, his wife and family had gone to Sullurpet on Tuesday to receive the officer’s mortal remains. While they were attending a police inquiry, the CISF personnel were making arrangements to shift Vikas’s body to his native Ruripara in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Priya was found dead at Narmada Guest House on the premises of the space centre on Wednesday morning.

Sriharikota police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Based on a complaint lodged by CISF authorities at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, police registered a case in the matter and began investigation to understand why Priya took the extreme step.

‘Domestic issues led to extreme step’

A senior official said, “We suspect Priya died by suicide unable to bear the death of her husband. On seeing the mortal remains of Vikas, she broke down and went to the guest house with her family after police inquiry. On Wednesday morning, her family reported the police that she had ended her life.” It has been reported that the couple took the extreme step due to family-related issues. Vikas Singh (30) was a 2015 batch officer of the CISF and was earlier posted at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai. He was posted at SHAR in November. It has been learnt that the SI was facing disciplinary charges, which were under investigation.

On January 15, CISF constable T Chintamani hanged himself to death from a tree at the PCMC Radar-1 inside the spaceport. The 29-year-old reportedly took the extreme step as his family was mounting pressure on him to get married, sources said.

Chintamani’s body was shifted to his native in Sankara, Chhattisgarh after autopsy. On allegations that Vikas and Chintamani had been harassed by senior officials, police said neither of the families have filed any complaint on the issue.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

