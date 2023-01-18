Andhra dead teen’s organs give new lease of life to others

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Noble decision of the mother of a brain dead patient and collective efforts of Jeevandan Trust and Kadapa police department to donate vital organs has saved lives of several others.According to reports reaching here, B Narasimha Abhitesh (16) suffered severe head injuries after he was attacked by his father on January 13.

Even though doctors of Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad tried their best for more than two days, the 16-year-old boy failed to respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead by the doctors.Later, upon the doctor’s advice, the young boy’s mother, B Tulasamma, decided to donate organs with out any hesitation.

She consulted the Jeevandan Trust for permission, which further approached superintendent of police KKN Anburajan to complete the police procedures as soon as possible for donating the organs.

Acting upon the instructions, the Proddutur rural circle inspector Yugandhar rushed to Hyderabad and completed formalities and handed over the body to the Jeevandan trust.

Meanwhile, police had made arrangements for the donation of heart, liver, lungs and kidneys to patients in need through green channel.KKN Anburajan, hospital authorities and team of Jeevandan Trust appreciated Tulasamma for donating organs of her son to the needy.

Meanwhile, Jeevandan Trust members thanked the district superintendent of police for supporting the donation.It may be recalled that K Krishna Reddy attacked his daughter and son with an axe and later committed suicide at Proddatur on January 13.

According to police, K Krishna Reddy, in the early hours of Saturday, reportedly consumed pesticide, locked his wife in a room and attacked his children with an axe, before collapsing and dying. The grievously injured boy was shifted to Hyderabad and the girl to Kurnool.It is still not known why Krishna attacked his wife and children.

KADAPA: Noble decision of the mother of a brain dead patient and collective efforts of Jeevandan Trust and Kadapa police department to donate vital organs has saved lives of several others.According to reports reaching here, B Narasimha Abhitesh (16) suffered severe head injuries after he was attacked by his father on January 13. Even though doctors of Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad tried their best for more than two days, the 16-year-old boy failed to respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead by the doctors.Later, upon the doctor’s advice, the young boy’s mother, B Tulasamma, decided to donate organs with out any hesitation. She consulted the Jeevandan Trust for permission, which further approached superintendent of police KKN Anburajan to complete the police procedures as soon as possible for donating the organs. Acting upon the instructions, the Proddutur rural circle inspector Yugandhar rushed to Hyderabad and completed formalities and handed over the body to the Jeevandan trust. Meanwhile, police had made arrangements for the donation of heart, liver, lungs and kidneys to patients in need through green channel.KKN Anburajan, hospital authorities and team of Jeevandan Trust appreciated Tulasamma for donating organs of her son to the needy. Meanwhile, Jeevandan Trust members thanked the district superintendent of police for supporting the donation.It may be recalled that K Krishna Reddy attacked his daughter and son with an axe and later committed suicide at Proddatur on January 13. According to police, K Krishna Reddy, in the early hours of Saturday, reportedly consumed pesticide, locked his wife in a room and attacked his children with an axe, before collapsing and dying. The grievously injured boy was shifted to Hyderabad and the girl to Kurnool.It is still not known why Krishna attacked his wife and children.