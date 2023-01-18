Andhra reservoirs more than 70 per cent full, water sufficient for Rabi crop

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the reservoirs in the State are more than 70% full seven months after the commencement of the current water year on June 1, 2022. Compared to the previous year, the water levels are marginally less, but more than sufficient for the ongoing Rabi season.

As on Tuesday, all the reservoirs in the State put together have 690.51 TMC of water, which is 70.16% of the total capacity, compared to 716.87 TMC last year on the same day, which is 72.89%. As of date, 610.38 TMC of water is stored in the major reservoirs of the State, compared to 643.5 TMC on the same day last year.

Among the major reservoirs, Pulichintala has more volume of water stored compared to last year. As against FRL of 45.77 TMC, Pulichintala has 43.46 TMC, that is 94.29%. Last year on the same day, it was 40.4 TMC, which was 88.26%.

As against FRL of 215.81 TMC, the current storage in Srisailam reservoir is 73.58 TMC. Last year on the same day, it was 100.78 TMC. At present, Nagarjuna Sagar project has 266.61 TMC of water as against FRL of 312.05 TMC. The water level in the project is comparatively less than 278.85 TMC last year.

Now, Yeleru reservoir has 18.17 TMC of water as against 21.45 TMC last year, while Somasila has 71.5 TMC as against 73.52 TMC last year. The FRL of the project is 78 TMC. Kandaleru project now has 50.27 TMC of water as against 54.1 TMC last year. The FRL of the project is 68.03 TMC. Gandikonta, another major reservoir, has 26.25 TMC as against 25.9 TMC last year.

The water level is expected to increase in the reservoir in the next couple of weeks. There are several other major irrigation projects with less than 10 TMC of storage capacity.All the medium reservoirs put together as of date have storage of 78.5 TMC, which is 68.21% of the total capacity of 115.09 TMC. Last year, the storage was only 73.38 TMC (63.76 %). In case of other projects, the water stored is 1.16 TMC as on date, while it was zero TMC last year on the same day.

As per the water audit status of the AP Water Resources Information and Management System, in the last seven months, the water received by the State in the form of rainfall was 1,803.51 TMC and 9.93 TMC in the form of inflows. As on January 5, the ground water level was 665.13 TMC, the report stated.

