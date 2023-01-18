APSRTC earns Rs 141 crore during Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned Rs 141 crore by plying special buses from January 6 to 14 to meet Sankranti rush. According to APSRTC officials, the Road Transport Corporation earned Rs 34 crore more this festival season, compared to Rs 107 crore last year.

Out of the total, the APSRTC earned Rs 7.90 crore additional revenue even without 50% fare hike in the special buses operated during this period. A record number of 3,392 special buses were operated during the pre-Sankranti period.

Most of the people from the Telugu States preferred to travel in APSRTC buses due to the availability of tickets at normal fare. The 10% fare concession on return journey ticket also attracted passengers. Of the total special bus services, 1,483 were operated from Hyderabad to various places across Andhra Pradesh, compared to 824 buses last year.

