Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC earns Rs 141 crore during Sankranti

Most of the people from the Telugu States preferred to travel in APSRTC buses due to the availability of tickets at normal fare.

Published: 18th January 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned Rs 141 crore by plying special buses from January 6 to 14 to meet Sankranti rush. According to APSRTC officials, the Road Transport Corporation earned Rs 34 crore more this festival season, compared to Rs 107 crore last year.

Out of the total, the APSRTC earned Rs 7.90 crore additional revenue even without 50% fare hike in the special  buses operated during this period. A record number of 3,392 special buses were operated during the pre-Sankranti period.

Most of the people from the Telugu States preferred to travel in APSRTC buses due to the availability of tickets at normal fare. The 10% fare concession on return journey ticket also attracted passengers. Of the total special bus services, 1,483 were operated from Hyderabad to various places across Andhra Pradesh, compared to 824 buses last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Sankranti rush
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp