Close shave for passengers as coach of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derails

Through the terrain was difficult and drop in temperature  reduced visibility, the reasons for derailment is under scanner.

Published: 18th January 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam Kirandul train derailed at Sivalingapuram station in Kothavalasa Araku section on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A major accident was averted after a coach of Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) derailed while approaching Sivalingapuram station in Kottavalasa-Araku section on Tuesday morning.The train, which has departed from Visakhapatnam at 6.45 am, was  derailment after covering 71 km at Sivalingapuram at 9.15 am, which is 19 km from S Kota .

According to railway sources, the wheels of general second class coach of 08551 train derailed, while entering the was entering the station. Through the terrain was difficult and drop in temperature  reduced visibility, the reasons for derailment is under scanner.

Divisional Railway Manager Shri Anup Satpathy reached the site to monitor the restoration operations, that were being carried out on a war footing basis. The derailed coach was detached from the train and was sent to destination at 11.05 am. The works were completed by 2 pm and train services were restored at around 2.10 pm.  

According to a passenger who was travelled in the train along with his family to go to Araku said that the train came to a halt suddenly. He said that owing to alert locomotive driver, the train came to a halt without much problem. Following the incident, the train was short terminated at Araku. This train would return from Koraput to Visakhapatnam on today, due to which the services would not be available between Koraput and Kirandul. Refund was arranged to the passengers who claimed it, the officials said.

The DRM was accompanied by Senior Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer Diptanshu Sharma, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer SK Patra, Senior Divisional Engineer (coordination) PK Maharana, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Kumar Bhati , Senior Divisional Operations Manager (general) M Mishra, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (TRD) and others.ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G Suneel Kumar and other officers monitored restoration works from control board at DRM office.

