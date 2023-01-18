Gap between TDP leadership and its MP widens further

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The gap between Telugu Desam Party leadership and its MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) seems to be widening further, if his recent comments are any indication.Participating in a programme at Nandigama on the occasion of Sankranti on Sunday, the MP said he will not cooperate, if the party leadership gives ticket to his brother Sivanath and a few others in the next general elections.The day before, Nani made it clear that he has nothing to lose, if the TDP leadership denies him party ticket in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Nani stressed the need for overhauling of the entire TDP to enhance its prospects in the next elections.“It is a prerogative of the party leadership to decide on whom they want to give the party ticket to contest the next elections. They can give the ticket to a person like Gandhiji or a mafia don. It is their wish. However, I am a man of principles and have not cheated any person. I will not encourage or support those who cheat people. I am against people like land grabbers, those running call money and sex rackets,” he asserted.

The MP said he has been serving the people of Vijayawada region in his own capacity. “What will happen, if TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu does not give me party ticket in the next elections. I have adopted 250 villages and serving them through trusts. It will never stop. I have opposed the BJP and spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting openly. Had it stopped development of Vijayawada. This is Kesineni Nani. Understand,” he told mediapersons.

However, he was quick to say that he has no answers to hypothetical questions about his relations with the TDP top brass. “When did I say I will not contest, show me,” he said, putting an end to the speculation that he might not contest the next elections.The attitude of Vijayawada MP, has left people in a state of confusion about his relations with the TDP leadership, which he has been with more than a decade now.

VIJAYAWADA: The gap between Telugu Desam Party leadership and its MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) seems to be widening further, if his recent comments are any indication.Participating in a programme at Nandigama on the occasion of Sankranti on Sunday, the MP said he will not cooperate, if the party leadership gives ticket to his brother Sivanath and a few others in the next general elections.The day before, Nani made it clear that he has nothing to lose, if the TDP leadership denies him party ticket in the next Lok Sabha elections. Nani stressed the need for overhauling of the entire TDP to enhance its prospects in the next elections.“It is a prerogative of the party leadership to decide on whom they want to give the party ticket to contest the next elections. They can give the ticket to a person like Gandhiji or a mafia don. It is their wish. However, I am a man of principles and have not cheated any person. I will not encourage or support those who cheat people. I am against people like land grabbers, those running call money and sex rackets,” he asserted. The MP said he has been serving the people of Vijayawada region in his own capacity. “What will happen, if TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu does not give me party ticket in the next elections. I have adopted 250 villages and serving them through trusts. It will never stop. I have opposed the BJP and spoke against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting openly. Had it stopped development of Vijayawada. This is Kesineni Nani. Understand,” he told mediapersons. However, he was quick to say that he has no answers to hypothetical questions about his relations with the TDP top brass. “When did I say I will not contest, show me,” he said, putting an end to the speculation that he might not contest the next elections.The attitude of Vijayawada MP, has left people in a state of confusion about his relations with the TDP leadership, which he has been with more than a decade now.