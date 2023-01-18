Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC parks in utter neglect for decade to get facelift

Civic body has tied up with AP Greenery & Beautification Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to renovate and develop the parks, which will be a huge relief for the citizens. The parks in Guntur are in dilapidated condition due to the utter negligence of officials over a decade. The GMC had realised the need to develop parks to provide enough lung space to citizens.K Ramya, homemaker in Brodipet opined that it will be very great if the park in their area is renovated as they do not have many options to have morning walks.

As many as 32 parks are present in the city under GMC. In the past year, the GMC has developed six parks and works at the biggest park in the city, Gandhi Park is undergoing at a brisk pace. Recently, GMC has tied up with AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation which has agreed to provide the required help to develop nine parks in the city. Apart from this, GMC Chief Kirthi Chekuri has set up targets for officials to plant new saplings as part of the Green Guntur initiative. Observing that people are cutting down trees in public places for their own benefit, GMC has issued strict orders that heavy fines will be levied on those who cut down trees sans prior permission. She also instructed the officials to prepare estimations to renovate the parks and prepare an action plan to finish them as early as possible.

