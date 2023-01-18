Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mohammad Ali ready to contest against Pawan in next polls

Reacting to the adverse remarks made by the Jana Sena chief against Roja, he said she is a powerful leader and a firebrand in politics.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Actor and Advisor to Government (Electronic Media) Mohammad Ali has expressed his readiness to contest against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan if the YSR Congress party high command orders him to do so in the next general elections.Ali attended Sankranti celebrations hosted by Tourism Minister RK Roja at Nagari on Tuesday, as the chief guest.

Speaking to newspersons, Ali said he is ready to contest from anywhere in the State as directed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I have a good friendship with Pawan Kalyan, but politics and friendship are different,” he observed.

Exuding confidence that the YSRC will win all the 175 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections, Ali said people are treating Jagan as their family member as they are being benefited from various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the YSRC government.

Reacting to the adverse remarks made by the Jana Sena chief against Roja, he said she is a powerful leader and a firebrand in politics.

“The welfare schemes being implemented by the State government are reaching all eligible people irrespective of their party affiliation. People are fully aware of the fact that the YSRC and Jagan are really committed to their development and welfare,” Ali added.

