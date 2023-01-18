Wife of CISF SI ends life after husband dies by suicide at SHAR in Sriharikota 

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: The wife of a CISF Sub-Inspector, who was posted at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after her husband ended his life on January 16, police said.

The CISF Sub-Inspector from Uttar Pradesh had shot himself on Monday night.

He was recently transferred to Sriharikota, while his family stays in Uttar Pradesh. His wife along with other family members reached Sriharikota on Tuesday after learning about the death of her husband.

She was found dead in the guest house located at SHAR premises today morning, a police official said.

She is suspected to have died by suicide as she was unable to bear the death of her husband, the official said.

Another CISF jawan deployed at SHAR was found dead on Sunday, police said. Asked about the reasons behind the deaths of the two CISF personnel, the official said that based on preliminary investigation it seems they took the extreme step due to family-related issues.

The official further said none of the family members of the deceased CISF personnel complained over alleged harassment by senior officials.

Police said they had registered separate cases in connection with the three suicide incidents. No suicide note was found, they added.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

